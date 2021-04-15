Boyd B. Call
February 1, 1937 - April 9, 2021
Boyd B. Call of Plain City, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family, on April 9, 2021. He was born in Ogden on February 1, 1937 to Brigham Boyd and Laura Beesley Call. He graduated from Davis High School and went on to attend Weber State College.
Boyd married Rosalie Anderson on December 7, 1956 in Sunset, Utah. He retired from Ogden Iron Works and worked for the Loren Cook Company. Boyd had a good sense of humor and loved to tell funny stories. He was also an avid hunter and loved to play basketball and football. However, Boyd said his greatest accomplishment was his family, and they were all immensely proud of him.
Boyd is survived by his loving wife, Rosalie, as well as six children: Natalie Call of Clinton, Ranae (Blake) Goodsell of Fernley, NV, David (Sandy) Call of Tacoma, WA, Shawn (Debbie) Call of Ogden, Jason (Marcy) Call of Plain City, and Roxanne (Nate) Petersen of Farr West. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and sister, Norine (Steve) Weyburn of Layton. Boyd is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Rose Cobia and Lorraine Brotherson.
Visitation for Boyd will be held on Friday, April 16th, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., at the Plain City 2nd Ward LDS Church, at 2952 N 4200 W, in Plain City. At the family's request the funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Myers Mortuary of Ogden.