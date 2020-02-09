October 28, 1954 ~ January 29, 2020
Boyd James Sorenson passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on January 29, 2020. He was born on October 28, 1954, in Ogden, Utah to Fred Randall Sorenson and Jean Bradshaw. He graduated from Bonneville High School.
He married Jan Burton (Ken) Cox. They later divorced. Boyd met the love of his life, Cathy Chapman in 2004. They were married on New Year's Eve in 2008. Boyd loved and treated all his children and grandchildren the same. He enjoyed seeing each of them. He never missed a birthday. He would call his siblings on their birthday. He loved bringing the grandkids some cash, but most importantly ice cream bars and popsicles.
Boyd's biggest passion was fishing, catch and release. He enjoyed tying his own flies and sharing them with friends. He loved panning for gold and metal detecting. Boyd loved watching football, tennis, basketball, boxing and wrestling.
Boyd loved to socialize. He would always say the first liar doesn't stand a chance. He enjoyed coffee at the Stagecoach and had a lot of friends there. Everyone he met became a friend. Everywhere he went he knew someone.
Boyd worked hard at providing for his family. He was a fuel mechanic for 33 years at Hill Air Force Base.
Boyd is survived by his wife, Cathy Chapman; his children: Amber Riley, Chad (Karri) Sorenson, Zachary Sorenson, Mandy Gallegos Bird, Matt (Brittnie) Gallegos, Kenyon Gallegos; 13 grandchildren; brothers, Don Sorenson and Randy Sorenson; and sister, Kerri Bullock.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Heather Sorenson; and granddaughter, Reese Brittnie Gallegos.
An intimate Graveside Service was previously held.
The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of the University of Utah Hospital for the excellent care they gave Boyd. Also thanks to the staff at Ogden Regional Hospital and Mount Ogden Rehab Center. A heartfelt thanks to his long time doctors Dr. Scott Stallings, Dr. Ryan McDonald and pharmacist Kent Eggleston.
A special thanks to neighbors Sylvia James, Frank Mueller, Byron and Ronalee Anderson West for their love and support.
The world lost a kind-hearted, caring man and he will truly be missed.
