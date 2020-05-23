June 6, 1930 ~ May 15, 2020
Boyd Leslie Wheeler, our beloved brother, passed away on May 15, 2020 of causes incident to age in Fort Collins, Colorado. Boyd was born on June 6, 1930 in Ogden, Utah, son of Russell Clair Wheeler and Maude Ellen Wheeler. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1948 then went on to attend the University of Utah where he completed the requirements and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. While attending the University he was an active member of the Utah National Guard artillery unit and spent at least one week a year on active duty. He advanced to the rank of 1st Lieutenant before leaving the program.
Boyd started his work career with the County of Los Angeles where he stayed until his retirement. Prior to his retirement he had advanced to become the manager over Personnel and the Computer sections for all of the County of Los Angeles. His interests and hobbies included much travel when he was younger and was an avid patron of the arts, music, ballet and other theater events.
He frequently entertained friends and was an active member of his local community. For his big outing in his later years he spent several months at his brother Ken's in Richland, Washington in the summer which usually included a week at Orcus Island in the San Juan's. Many family members joined with them at that time making it a great family event.
One of Boyd's outstanding attributes was his positive attitude and was always a supporter of any pos-itive group effort. He had the ability to make you feel at ease in his company. His insights as to what is going on around him, his clever wit and insightful conversation will be greatly missed. The world was a better place with him in it. From a historical perspective he started in Ogden, next to Los Angeles and Hollywood, California, then Grand Junction, Colorado, Palm Springs, California. He spent his final days in an assisted living program in Fort Collins, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his companion Ronnie Smith and his older brother Kenneth Wheeler and Ken's wife Pauline. He is survived by a sister Marilyn McCormack of Oakland, California and a brother Dale Wheeler of Highland, Utah along with nine nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
