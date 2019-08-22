November 18, 1929 ~ August 18, 2019
"Together Again"
Boyd M Hunter passed away on August 18, 2019, in Brigham City, UT. He was 89 years old. He was born November 18, 1929, in Shelley, Idaho, to Joseph Morell Hunter and Alverda Heslington Hunter. He was the only boy of three children. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. When he was young the family moved to Springville, Utah. He graduated from Springville High School and went on to attend BYU. After two years he was called to serve an LDS mission to the West German Mission. He served for 2-1/2 years. He then returned home and again attended BYU for a while and then married Colleen Cannon of El Monte, California, in the Salt Lake Temple on December 12, 1952. They lived in Provo, Utah while he continued his education at BYU. After Graduation from BYU, where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Applied Music, and, receiving his commission in the USAF as a 2nd LT, they lived at Sembach AB, Germany for two years, where he was the LDS Servicemen's Group Leader. They returned after that time and he began teaching Music, and various other subjects, at Salem, Utah. He taught there one year and then they moved to American Fork, Utah where he taught for ten years. He was the American Fork High School Marching Band director. At this time they had six children. He earned his Master's Degree in Music Education, Social Studies, and German.
In the summer of 1968, they moved to Cardston, Alberta, Canada where Boyd continued his teaching in the nearby town of Magrath. He taught band and organized a football team at Magrath High School. He loved his work. He had a wonderful marching band, the M/C Marching Band, and they performed and competed and won many awards. They marched in the Portland Rose Parade, performed in Montreal, British Columbia, the Calgary Stampede, and many other places in Canada, as well as the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City, and other performances.
Boyd was always very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Bishopric in Cardston, and held many other positions throughout his life. He also served as an Ordinance Worker in the Bountiful Temple for many years.
In 1979, after living in Canada for eleven years, the family returned to Utah. Boyd accepted a teaching position in the Davis School District, retiring in 1990, after 30 years of teaching. He also retired from the USAF RES as a Major. He was proud of his country. Boyd also held a Master's Black Belt, 5th Dan in Karate.
Boyd and his wife, Colleen, served an LDS mission to the Germany Dusseldorf Mission. Boyd also loved sports of all kinds. He was a great fan of BYU sports, especially football and basketball.
Boyd and Colleen lived in Kaysville, Utah for many years. They then moved to Layton, where Colleen passed away. Most recently, Boyd had been living in Brigham City, Utah.
Boyd is finally reunited with his loving wife, Colleen. They are survived by their six children: Deborah (Greg) Burt, Cardston, Alberta, Canada; Michele Mirabile (Al) Hill (Louis Mirabile- Deceased), American Fork, Utah; Pamela (Dan) Court, Warner, Alberta, Canada; Christine (Don) Cruickshank, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada; Boyd Tyler (Melinda) Hunter, Willard, Utah; William Cannon (Brusan) Hunter, Korea; 23 grandchildren, and 36 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and both of his sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Willard 4th Ward LDS Building, 80 North 100 West, Willard. Friends may visit family Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, UT.
