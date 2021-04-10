Boyd Tillman Hansen
Boyd Tillman "BT" Hansen (80) passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Boyd was born on May 27, 1940, to Galen Harry Hansen and Gwendolyn Norris Hansen in Evanston, Wyoming.
Boyd grew up in Evanston, Wyoming, graduating from Evanston High School in 1959. He began his multi-vocational life by working on the family ranch.
He was married on August 20th, 1964. They were later divorced. He had two children, Janice Christensen (Brian), and Patti Frost (Nate).
Boyd graduated from Weber State College with a BA degree. He taught History and Political Science at Bonneville High School, and also spent a couple years teaching Head Start.
Boyd was a campaign manager for Calvin Rampton, helping him become elected as Governor of the State of Utah.
In 1965, Boyd went on to work for the State of Utah as the Highway Beautification Coordinator.
He also owned several businesses throughout his life, including a pizza eatery and private clubs (the Single Tree, The Corral, and Corral West). In later years he worked in retail services until retirement.
He is survived by his two daughters, Janice and Patti; five grandchildren: Kyson, Kylee, Chandler, Kiri, and Tanner; his sisters Marla Weaver of Las Vegas, and Sherry Wright of Salt Lake City; his brother Allen Hansen (Becky) of Castle Rock, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents Galen and Gwendolyn, and his brothers Mark (Delia) and Larry.
A special thanks to the Applegate HomeCare & Hospice team (especially Shawnee, Valerie, Dayzee, Dan, and Brianna) for their amazing care and support.
Graveside services will be held April 12th at 1:00 p.m. at the Evanston City Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest next to, Peggy Roberts.
Condolences may be shared at www.providentfuneralhome.com.