Boyd Weldon Loftus

February 20, 1938 ~ September 28, 2019
Boyd was born February 20, 1938, to Mary Luella Hobbs and John Weldon Loftus in Ogden, Utah. He was the oldest of eight children, six boys and two girls.
He attended school in Ogden City and Ben Lomond High. He served in the Air Force from 1955-1959. Boyd married Janet Bennett on October 19, 1964. He retired from Hill Air Force Base in 1993 as a Branch Chief in Directorate of Supply.
Boyd's interests included hunting, fishing, golfing, making his yard beautiful and keeping the cars polished. He enjoyed spending the winter in Arizona with his wife and friends.
He is survived by his wife Janet; daughters: Lawrie Andrews and Leasa Butler; sons: Rick Loftus and Cliff Nardi; grandchildren: Mitch (Katie), Riley (Jodie) and Aubrey Butler, Lance, Jake and Jesse Loftus; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister: Faye Pebley; brothers: Darrell (Lorna), Johnny (Margie), Dale (Jill) and Blaine (Gaye).
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Karen (Jare) Elbrader and brother Brent Loftus.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the North Ogden East Stake Center, 900 E. 2850 N. North Ogden, Utah. There will be a viewing at the church, Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday prior to the service from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m.
Interment will be at Ben Lomond Cemetery, with the Air Force Honor Guard providing Military Honors.
His family would like to thank Intermountain Hospice, especially Julie and Sandra for the wonderful care provided to Boyd. They would also like to express gratitude to friends and neighbors for their support.