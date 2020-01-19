July 20, 1934 ~^January 11, 2020
Boyd William Read, 85, of Sunset, Utah, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020, after a brief illness. Boyd was born on July 20, 1934, in Hooper, Utah, to William Naisbitt Read and Araminta Jones Read.
He married the love of his life Darlene Farr on May 8, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple. The had been married 66 years. He lived in Hooper 1934-1965 and Sunset 1965 ^ present. He attended Hooper Elementary and graduated from Weber High School.
Boyd loved the gospel of Jesus Christ. He enjoyed serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many callings and served in the Ogden temple for 10 years. He coached little league for many years. He enjoyed Golfing, spending time at Sourdough and attending the temple.
He leaves behind his wife, Darlene and his four children: Rhonda Read, Michael (Cindy) Read, Julie Lightfoot and Larry (Cindy) Read.
Boyd was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Ronald and Dennis, three grandchildren: Patrick Thompson, Shane Thompson, Jason Read, and one great grandchild Eli Simpson.
In Lieu of flowers play a round of golf for Dad.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah. Dedication of the grave will be held at 11:30 a.m., at the West Weber Cemetery.
