Brad Taylor
January 19, 1955 ~ September 11, 2020
Bradley Mark Taylor, 65, passed away on September 11, 2020, from atherosclerosis in Riverdale, Utah. Brad was born on January 19, 1955, to George A. and Irene D. Taylor in Ogden, Utah. Brad grew up in Riverdale and attended Bonneville High School.
A celebration of life will be held on October 3rd at 6417 W. 4600 S. Hooper, Utah 84315. For family only from 10:00-11:30 am. A lunch will be held from 11:30-12:30. Friends may join us from 12:45-2:00 pm.
For full obituary please see leavittsmortuary.com
Cremation under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.