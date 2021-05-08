Bradley Benjamin Devereaux
Bradley Benjamin Devereaux, left this earthly life on May 4, 2021. He was born on March 9, 1996 to Bradley and Penny Jones Devereaux, in Davenport, Iowa. At two years old he moved with his family to Bountiful, Utah and lived there for seven years. They then moved to Layton Utah where he graduated from Northridge High School and Military Technical Training.
He was proudly serving in the US Air Force. He recently was deployed for his nation as a dedicated crew chief of the 419th AMXS. He had a great love for his country and was proud to serve.
Ben enjoyed spending time with family, his serving in the military, firearms, rap music, trips to Bear Lake, eating good barbeque, roasting and getting roasted, "Sometimes you're roastin and sometimes you're just toastin." He was the best uncle to his nieces and nephew. He loved cracking jokes with his sisters, smoking cigars, being gansta, helping his dad at the property, razzin his mom, working on his new house, washing the love of his life, his Camaro and hangin with his beloved furry friend, Hank.
He was deeply loved and loved deeply. He would do anything for anyone. He had a wonderful sense of humor and could make everyone laugh.
A special thanks to his mom, Penny; dad, Bradley; sisters, Amy, Emily (Brandon), Amber, Kristin, his family, friends, all members of the 419th and the support of the US Air Force.
Ben is survived by his parents, Bradley Jay (Barbara), Penny Devereaux; sisters, Amy, Emily (Brandon), Amber, Kristin; nephew, Corbin; nieces, Payton and Hazel; and best buddy, Kaden Simmonds; bonus siblings, Steven, Bailey, Scott, and Angel.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah at noon. Friends and family may gather prior from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, Bountiful, Utah where military honors will be accorded.
Condolences may be sent to www.myers-mortuary.com