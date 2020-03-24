Bradley Bigler

October 18, 1966 ~ March 21, 2020
Our son, husband, father and grandfather, Bradley Roger Bigler, 53, passed away peacefully at his home on March 21, 2020. He was born October 18, 1966 in Ogden, Utah to Roger and Karen Williams Bigler.
Brad grew up in Morgan, Utah and graduated from Morgan High School. Brad was in the jazz band and was an accomplished trumpet player. He was a hard worker and enjoyed working on the family farm. He also enjoyed physically challenging jobs and wasn't afraid to put in many hours at the oil rigs or cutting concrete. Some of Brad's favorite hobbies included building derby cars, riding motorcycles, going to the sand dunes, fishing, and watching football.
Brad was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and received his Eagle Scout.
Brad fell in love with DaNae Rich from the moment he saw her. They were married September 28, 1990. They were blessed with three amazing boys: Brock David, Dalton Roger and Cale Bradley. Brad's love of sports and animals carried on with his boys. He loved watching the Minnesota Vikings, NASCAR, and basketball with his family. He was proud of how hard his boys worked and loved sharing with others that his son works for the Utah Jazz.
Brad adored his grandchildren Beckett Paul and Brynlee Denise. He loved taking them fishing, giving them graham crackers and milk, and teaching them to ride their four wheeler. He would have done anything for his grandkids. They had him wrapped around their fingers.
Brad is survived by his wife; three boys: Brock (Becca) Bigler, Dalton (McKaela) Bigler and Cale Bigler; grandson Beckett Paul and granddaughter Brynlee Denise; parents Roger and Karen Bigler; sisters Lisa (Bill) Galbraith and Darcy (Nolan) Carter; father and mother-in-law David Allan and Denise Wilkinson Rich; sister-in-law Dixie (Bryan) Higgs and brother-in-law David Allan Rich II (Angie). He is also survived by fifteen nieces and nephews and his beloved labs, Pistol and Jett.
He was proceeded in death by his grandparents: Murrel and Norma Bigler and J. Raymond and Claramay Williams. Also his labs, Hutch, Malone, Buster and Rowdy.
Due to current circumstances in the United States, only a family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the South Morgan Cemetery.
