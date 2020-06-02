Bradley Martin Kerr

February 22, 1955 ~ May 28, 2020
Our kind and loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, coach, teacher, and best friend passed away on May 28, 2020, at the age of 65 after a brave and resilient five - month long battle with pancreatitis and related complications.
Brad was born on February 22, 1955, in Cleveland, Tennessee, to Raymond Edward Kerr and Shirley Nell Larson. He attended Bradley High School, where he graduated with a diploma and a love of sports.
Brad married his sweetheart, Cindy Tuckett, on July 31, 1981, in Layton, Utah. He joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1982 and their marriage was sealed for time and all eternity in the Ogden, Utah Temple. They were later blessed with three beautiful daughters.
Brad graduated from Weber State College with Honors and spent more than 30 years as a Junior High English teacher, coach, and later as the Media Specialist in the Davis County, Utah School District. His love of literature and engaging personality labeled him as 'Favorite Teacher'^by many of his former students. Brad loved sports and coached football, softball, track and field, volleyball, and basketball.
Brad and Cindy loved to travel and took their girls on vacation every summer. They loved to visit family and dear friends in Tennessee and other southern states, and also ventured to Europe nine times, touring 18 countries. They enjoyed many trips to Hawaii and Alaska -^alternating between his love of pine trees and fishing, and her love of palm trees and sand. Brad was an outdoorsman at heart and always looked forward to planning the next big fishing trip for him, his sons-in-law, grandsons, family, and best friend.
Brad is survived by his wife, Cindy, his three daughters, Stacy Lightfoot, Syracuse, UT; Jamie (Jon) DeYoung, Syracuse, UT; Debbi Kerr, Layton, UT; and seven bright, beautiful grand children: Lincoln, Alivia, Maui, Paxton, Macy, Kohen, and Lily. Brad is also survived by his mother, Shirley Kerr of Layton, UT. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Edward Kerr, and his "Beautiful Sissy"^, Elizabeth Gayle Kerr.
Brad's family and dear friends will gather for a graveside service celebrating his life, with interment at the Hooper, Utah Cemetery.
We all love you so much - you will live on through each of us as we take the lessons you taught us and pass them down to the ones we love.
