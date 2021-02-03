Brandon Strong
March 3, 1973 - January 29, 2021
Brandon LaRay Strong lit up a room with his radiant energy and beaming smile. He was a devoted son, amazing father, loyal brother, and dear friend. He passed away at his home in Layton, Utah, on Friday, January 29, 2021. He was 47.
Brandon was born March 3, 1973 in Ogden, Utah to Gary and Ivana Strong. He was raised in Layton and graduated from Layton High in 1991. Brandon loved all sports. He went on to play football for Weber State and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Management in 1996.
After college, Brandon moved to Pensacola, Florida where he worked for Heartland Payment systems. He moved back to Layton in 2004 and started Strong Aerospace. He quickly became a respected member of the Air Force Association and served as the President of the AFA Fighter Wing. One of his biggest honors was going for an F-16 ride along. Later in life Brandon became a realtor for Coldwell Banker.
Brandon's proudest accomplishment was being a dad. He loved spending time with his son, Kyle, coaching his sports teams, skiing, playing video games, and hot tubbing in the snow!
Brandon never met a stranger and he always made everyone feel welcome and loved by looking for the best in all he met. He enjoyed having friends and family over to share his love of smoking meat on the BBQ and spending time around the fire pit.
Brandon loved spending time with his dad on the golf course, cooking with his girlfriend, Tracy, skiing with his son, joking around with everyone, and doing impressions to make people laugh. Brandon loved to travel and loved spending time near the ocean in Hawaii. We will miss his contagious laughter, his jokes, and his thoughtful, caring acts of kindness.
Brandon attended Alpine Church and had a deep love for Jesus. He served as an usher at the Layton campus.
Brandon was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father. He is survived by his mother Ivana Strong, his son Kyle Strong, Kyle's mom Seonae Strong, his sister Sherri Sume (Tim), his brother Gary Strong Jr. and his life partner and love, Tracy A. Priddy.
Due to Covid-19 cases, Brandon will be cremated and a joint celebration of his life with his dad will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to the Utah Foodbank. To express condolences, please visit https://www.premierfuneral.com/obituaries.