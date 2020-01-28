June 24, 2006 ~ January 24, 2020
Braxton Andersen Graham, 13, left us on January 24, 2020, with complications from the flu. He is deeply missed by his parents, Angella Fox, Dustin and Kayla Graham, and his siblings: Gracie, Dempsey and Depp.
Braxton was a gentle soul who touched the hearts of everyone he knew.
The Celebration of his Life will be Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Green Acres 4th Ward Bldg., 1791 N 600 E, Ogden, UT at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Richmond City Cemetery
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.
