Braxton Augustine William Young
December 14, 2000 ~ March 1, 2021
Braxton Augustine William Young, 20, passed away March 1, 2021 in Murray Utah.
Braxton was born December 14, 2000 in Ogden, UT to Aaron Young and Amy Wilson.
He is survived by his three sisters, Ashley (Rocky) Bozarth, Tristan (Cameron) Richens, Sierra Young and his younger brother Chase Young. He is also survived by his grandparents, Larry and Kathy Young, and Mary Wilson.
He is loved and missed by all.
Family and Friends are welcome to pay their respects on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 12:00pm to 1:30pm at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Due to COVID-19 Face masks are required for attendance.
