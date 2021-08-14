Brenda Hess Bean
August 26, 1957 ~ August 9, 2021
Brenda Hess Bean, 63, has been reunited with her eternal love, David. She passed away on August 9, 2021. Brenda was born on August 26, 1957, the daughter of Lyle Hess and Joyce Skinner. Brenda was born and raised in Ogden. After moving to Roy in 8th grade, Brenda graduated from Roy High School, Class of 1975. She also obtained her associate's degree from Weber State University in 1991. Brenda worked for more than 30 years with the IRS, retiring in 2017.
Brenda was sealed to David A. Bean for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on October 24, 1979. Brenda and David raised a family of three children in South Ogden. They moved to Hurricane, Utah in 2000, but eventually found home in both cities.
Brenda is survived by her children, Chirelle (James) Triplett, South Ogden; Geoffrey D. Bean, Hurricane; and Melani Bean Smith, South Ogden; six grandchildren, Riah, Mackenzie, Zoe, Josh, Emeri, and Jonah; and siblings, Pat Lee, Washington Terrace; Su Cordova, Roy; Teri (Brent) Crandall, West Haven; Roger Lyle Hess, South Ogden; and Jaclin (Brian) Dashnaw, Syracuse. She was preceded in death by her husband, David A. Bean; parents; and sister, Connie Fielding.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday, August 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
