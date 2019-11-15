November 11, 1945 ~ November 12, 2019
Brenda Joyce Peterson November 11, 1945 - November 12, 2019, died peacefully in bed at her home in Bountiful UT. Brenda was born in Cardston Alberta Canada to Harold and Erma Peterson.
She moved to Ogden Utah as a young child and graduated from Ben Lomond High School.
Brenda absolutely loved life and had a gift for unconditional love that she was happy to give to nearly everyone she met.
She loved being a mother to her six children and a grandmother to her 18 grandchildren.
Throughout her life she spent much of her time in service working as a missionary and as a temple worker for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
She had a very close and personal relationship with her Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. She was passionate about craniosacral therapy and a strong promoter of self-worth and self-healing.
She also loved playing with her grandchildren, watching movies, reading books, and spending time with her family and friends. It was impossible to be around her and not feel loved. She was the person everyone loved to share any good news with, no matter how insignificant, because she always gave the best and biggest reactions of happiness, joy, and love.
Brenda battled with Multiple Sclerosis for most of her adult life but though it all she maintained a positive and happy attitude. Her only real complaint was that the love of her life Ronald "Ron"^Grant Peterson, who she married on Sept 28, 1989, left her a widow after only ten years of marriage.
She would often talk about how excited she was to be with him again in the next life. So while she will be dearly missed in this life we are happy that she has finally been reunited with Ron.
Brenda is survived by her six children Wendy, David, Ryan, Matthew, Nathan, and Aaron Hales, their father Thane Hales, her siblings Gail Baker, Vickie Smith, Phyllis Huss, and Mark Peterson. Preceded in death by her parents and her husband Ron.
A viewing will be held Friday November 15, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at her church building 1315 N. 650 E. Bountiful UT.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., that day at the same location. Internment: Bountiful City Cemetery.
