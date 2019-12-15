Brenda LaVerne Ball

September 14, 1952 ~ November 19, 2019
Brenda LaVerne, "Cook"^Ball, age 67, formerly of Sunset, Utah and Crestline, California passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was born to loving parents Ralph and Helen Cook on September 14, 1952.
She was a graduate of Clearfield High school in 1970 and then for a time attended Weber State where she eventually transferred to CSUSB after getting married and she almost graduated with a Bachelor's but instead obtained a certificate of competition because she decided to stay home and take care of her loving children.
Brenda joined the Navy during the Carter Administration and trained as an Information Specialist. She spent four years in the military and then furthered her career in the military as a civilian.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where her latest calling was to serve as Librarian.
She met Steven Ray Ball through her father where they eventually got married in Hawaii on December 28, 1985. On October 6, 1986, she had a baby boy whom she named Christopher Jeremey Ball and then on September 9, 1988, she gave birth to a baby girl whom she named Michelle Renee Ball. Brenda was a loving faithful wife and a rock to her family, especially her kids.
Brenda is survived by her children, Christopher and Michelle and sister, Debbie Kay Cook. Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Ray Ball; her parents, Ralph and Helen Cook; her sister, Terry Lynne Morse; and her brother-in-law David Morse.
Even in her failing health, she continued to be a steadfast inspiration to her kids to never give up no matter how hard it gets in life. She was the epitome of loving sacrifice, always making sure that her family had what they needed more than for herself.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Huntsville Cemetery where military honors will be accorded.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
