April 18, 1959 ~ January 5, 2020
Brenda Lee Ross Postel, 60, passed away on January 5, 2020, at her home. She was born April 18, 1959, the daughter of Mac C. and Linda Farrar Ross in Ogden, Utah. Brenda married Douglas C. Postel on May 5, 1980, in Ogden, Utah.
Brenda started her nursing career in 1992 as a hospital and clinic nurse; she became a case manager and later found her true calling and love of nursing as a hospice nurse which she continued until her death.
She was a devoted caregiver to all of her patients and went above and beyond.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Brenda enjoyed family activities, crafts, bowling, and softball. She loved spending time with children and visiting family in Idaho.
Surviving are her husband and best friend of 40 years, Douglas C. Postel, Clearfield; sons, Christopher (Jamie) Clapier, Layton; Kelton D. (Katie) Postel, West Haven; grandchildren, Dyson, Jersee, Grayson, Bodhi, mother, Linda Moore, Blackfoot, ID; brothers, Clay Ross, Long Beach, CA; Jeff Peterson, Riverdale; sisters, Shannon Moore, Blackfoot, ID; Deborah Moore, Midvale; Denise (Lamar) Westley, Overton, NV; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Delbert and Theda Healy, father, Mac C. Ross, brother, Ryan G. Ross, step-father, Robert J. Moore and sister-in-law, Tami Opeikens.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Friends may visit family Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden.
Condolences may be shared at: