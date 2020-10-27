Brenda Thorpe
September 29, 1947 ~ October 23, 2020
Deceased's Obituary Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Brenda Meikle Thorpe, 73, passed away unexpectedly from injuries sustained in an automobile-pedestrian accident on Oct. 23, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. Tragically, she died doing what she loved the most, walking and visiting with friends.
Brenda was born in 1947 to Steven Emery Meikle and Lula Griffin in Rexburg, Idaho, and grew up in the Idaho Falls-Osgood area. She was the oldest of five children. She was married to her sweetheart and eternal companion, Tom Thorpe, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple and for 48 years, their love was unfeigned.
Born into their family were four children, Todd, Jeremy, Melissa and Angela.
Brenda was a dedicated nurse in her early years, and later obtained her elementary teaching degree from Weber State and taught K-1 children in Evanston, Wyoming and Brigham City until she retired and they moved to Ogden.
Brenda was a ministering angel to her family and friends and her life was filled with acts of service and kindness shared with so many around her. She was a constant example of patience, love, charity, endurance and never-ending faith. She was a friend to all, loved others unconditionally and everyone loved her in return.
Brenda lived life to the fullest. She loved being with her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Affectionately known as Grandma Bee, she developed a bond of love with each grandchild exploring nature and doing crafts, teaching them cooking and sewing skills and giving them a love for reading. She often shared her testimony of Jesus Christ and of His love for each of them.
Brenda was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was an active member of the Canyon Hollows Ward of the Ogden Utah Stake of Zion. She served in many ward and stake callings throughout her life. Being a righteous wife, mother and grandmother and devoted friend to so many brought her the greatest joy. She had a personal relationship with her Savior and was blessed by Him throughout her life.
She had a love for family history and a love for her ancestors. She recently traveled to Scotland with her sons and a grandson to visit where her grandparents had lived.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband Tom and her children, Todd (Amanda), Jeremy, Melissa (Dustin Hurd) and Angie (Anthony Grimsley) and eleven grandchildren, Carson, Hayden, Jack, Norman, Dallin, Madison, Boston, Marshall, Nova Rose, Mathis and Monroe.
She is also survived by her brother, Doug Meikle, and her three sisters, Ida (Kim Ryan), Colleen (Dave Albiston) and Shirley (Dave Reese).
Friends and relatives may attend her viewing this Thursday evening, Oct. 29th, from 6 to 8pm at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. in Ogden, or on the morning of Friday, Oct. 30th from 9:40 to 10:40am at the same location.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 30th, at 11am at Myers Mortuary. The service will be streamed on the Facebook page of Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park.
Interment will be in the Malad City, Idaho Cemetery.