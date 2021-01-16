August 17, 1949 - December 19, 2020
Brent Boden Durham peacefully left this life behind December 19th, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born August 17, 1949 to Julian and Mary Boden Durham. His early years were in Ogden, Utah where he graduated from Ben Lomond High School before serving an LDS mission to England. He later lived in Syracuse, Bountiful, Woods Cross, and Logan, Utah. He enjoyed working for many years as an Engineer for Southern Pacific Railroad. He loved watching sports and collecting sports cards and memorabilia, especially if it involved a baseball (Yankees) or a basketball (Jazz). He was also an avid collector of family and church history. He was loved by many and always had time for anyone that wanted to chat. He was very proud of his children and would often share stories of their success to those around him. Well known for his random acts of kindness and generosity, he would often go out of his way to provide help when he saw anyone in need. He is survived by his sisters Margaret (Ron) Nelson and Carole Jacobs, children Jeff (Care) Durham, Doug Durham, Mary (James) Peterson, Bonnie (Jeff) Wheeler, Kate (Andrew) Cecotti and Danny Durham. He had 15 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter and many nieces and nephews that loved him. He was preceded in death by his son James "Jimmy" Durham and his grandson Jace. We imagine they are all together right now, telling stories and trading Jimmy jokes before a delighted crowd. In lieu of donations or flowers, please pay it forward to a random stranger in need. When they ask why, tell them Brent sent you.