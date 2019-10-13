January 15, 1962 ~ October 9, 2019
Brent Daily, 57, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, on Willard Basin doing what he loved. Brent was born January 15, 1962, in Ogden to Robert and Renee Daily. Brent married Keri Skeen, they were later divorced and out of that reunion came his pride and joy Kevin Brent Daily. He met and married Jill Gibbons and they were later divorced.
Brent attended Bonneville High School class of 1980. Brent went on to obtain his Journeyman license through Pipe Fitters Union 348. Brent was a proud member of the Union. After many years with the Union, he and his brother started Red Dog Machining, where he made many new friends and established quality personal relationships with his customers.
Anyone who knew or met Brent knew they had a friend for life. Brent was a genuine, kind and loving Father, Brother, Grandpa, Uncle, and friend. Brent had many enjoyments in life, he lived life to the fullest. You could find Brent in the mountains camping, hunting, fishing, riding his UTV or sitting around the fire with his friends and family. Brent always welcomed everyone with a warm heart, big smile, a hug, and a cold beer.
Brent leaves behind his son Kevin (Jennifer) Daily, his sisters Nancy (Trent) Schaelling and Red Hanney, his brother Steve Daily, his Granddaughter Kendallyn, nieces, nephews, his love Mona, and many many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bob and Renee and granddaughter Danica Renee Daily
A celebration of his life and legacy will take place on Tuesday October 15th 2019 at Fort Buenaventura 2450 A Ave, West Ogden, Utah in the Trader Pavilion from 3-6pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a go fund me account https://www.gofundme. com/f/brent-daily-memorial?teamInvite=36EhnZyJ496x4RVmk TruFWF9YNOVlHZDG4Xouf2HpubJPyjZsLSfGmgrFCEQ0wqx
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the Weber County, Box Elder County, and Cache County Search and Rescue, and all the family and friends for the outpour of love and support.