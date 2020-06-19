July 31, 1948 ~ June 15, 2020
Brent Edward Sarlo passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Brent was born on July 31, 1948, to Edward Sarlo and JoAnn Child Sarlo in Ogden, Utah. Brent graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1966 and excelled in football and baseball. After he graduated he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in the Vietnam War. He was proud to be a Marine and always proud that he served his Country. He ended every phone call with Semper Fi.
Brent worked for Albertson's while he was in high school and when he returned home from Vietnam continued working for Albertson's, working his way up to Manager. He makes Salt Lake City his home.
He had many good friends and family members who loved him. We will miss his humor and his funny laugh. Brent loved his family members and would always be the first one to call his nieces and nephews on their birthdays.
Brent was an avid sports fan. He loved to hunt, fish, golf, and mostly loved to watch his favorite teams, San Francisco 49ers and BYU Football.
Brent is survived by his mother, JoAnn Sarlo, Ogden, UT; brother, Bob Sarlo, West Haven; sister, Shelly Sarlo, and Bob Hill who he considered his brother, his friend and for the past few years his caregiver, South Ogden. He is also survived by his two daughters, Athena and Nicolyn.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Sarlo, and many aunts, uncles and grandparents.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Semper Fi Brent, until we meet again.
