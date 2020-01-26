December 7, 1951 ~ January 23, 2020
Brent Harrop Humphries "Big Hump"^passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020, at his home in West Haven with his family by his side. He was born in Ogden, Utah on December 7, 1951 to Claude and Norma Humphries.
Brent was raised in Ogden and attended Ogden High School Class of 1970. Sergeant First Class Brent Humphries served his country proudly for 28 years in the United States Army. Brent was very patriotic and loved his country. He married the love of his life, Jill Morrin in the spring of 1972 and had three beautiful children, Brady, Megan, and Jared.
Brent had a contagious smile and baby blue eyes that would melt your heart, his charisma and spontaneity were what made him the man we all loved so much. Big Hump had a knack for telling stories and could make anybody laugh. Brent loved Sports, he played baseball, football, and golf and was actually really good. He had true friendships and loved hard.
Brent left behind his two sons Brady (Kailia) along with Jakob, Aubrey, Maya, Leila, and Evan; Jared (Valerie) along with Brynlee and Baylor; his beautiful daughter Megan, and nieces and nephews that all loved and adored him very much! He also leaves behind Jill Morrin and Christy McArthur.
Brent is preceded in death by his parents, big sister Carol Jensen, and many Aunts and Uncles.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Gary Sinise Foundation: https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/
A viewing will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Aaron's Mortuary 496 24th St. Ogden.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.