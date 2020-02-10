April 6, 1922 ~ February 6, 2020
Brent Humphries Player died February 6, 2020 at the age of 97. He was born April 6, 1922 in Salt Lake City to Arthur and Daisy Player.
Brent was the youngest of four children. Brent attended the University of Utah before joining the Army infantry to fight for his country. A proud WWII veteran, he was a survivor of Omaha Beach.
In 1947 he married Thelma Wheelwright with whom he had two sons, Kim (Linda) and Gregory (Charlene) Player, and two stepdaughters, Carol (James) Cologna, MaryAnn (Scott) Lane, Thelma died in 1983.
Brent later married Chris Stone in 1984 and had two stepdaughters Vicki (Bill) Hubler and Sheena (Doug) Wolfe. He worked as an accountant at Hill Air Force base until retirement. He also served as a volunteer on the Credit Committee at the America First Credit Union for 46 years starting in 1963 until his retirement in 2009. He is survived by one son, Gregory. 12 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Thelma, two sisters, one brother, his son, Kim, and a grandson, Shane.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Memorial Gardens, 1718 Combe Rd, Ogden, UT. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Services are under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah
