BRENT K JAKOBSEN
July 14, 1955 ~ December 7, 2020
Brent Kenneth Jakobsen passed away on December 7, 2020 in Ogden, Utah.
He was born in Ogden, Utah July 14, 1955 to Kristian "Chris" Frederik and Julia Schnabel Jakobsen. Brent spent the majority of his life in the Ogden area. For many years he owned an upholstery business called Custom Upholstery, and earned the nickname "Custom". Growing up he worked for his dad who owned a masonry business. Brent enjoyed camping and the outdoors and spending time with his friends. He was an expert in the art of sarcasm, and you could never tell if he was kidding or serious. Seriously! He was typical Norwegian (with a lot of German from his mom): stubborn, opinionated, unfiltered, loyal, protective, hard-working and hard-playing. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Brent was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Glen Ray Jakobsen, and his son, Stryder Blue Jakobsen. He is survived by his daughter, Rachel (Taz) Brown of Norris, Montana, sisters, Dara Littrell of Huntsville, Utah and Kjella Jakobsen, Wamsutter, Wyoming, grandsons, Ryden, Kai, and Kristian, granddaughters, Ava and Stella, and nieces and nephews (Amy, Trevor, Kiera, Karine, Bryan, Leda).
Please join us for a celebration of Brent's life at an Open House 11:00am-3:00pm held Saturday June 5th, 2021 at 468 Shupe Lane, Ogden, Utah 84401. Cremation entrusted to Lindquist Mortuaries. Condolences may be sent to Rachel.Jakobsen@gmail.com.