On February 26, 2020, we lost the physical companionship of one of the most kind and caring men on this earth. Brent Lee Lemmon died due to complications of coronary artery disease. He was born October 11, 1944, to Edward and Marie Lemmon in Ogden Utah. He was the youngest son, with an older brother Ronald, older sister Loretta and a younger sister Margaret. He married the love of his life, Judy Gilbert Lemmon on March 9, 1985. Together they raised three daughters (Lori, Stacy and Breanna) and one son (Sean). Blood did not define family to this man. He showed unconditional love to each of his children, to his dear wife, his sons- in-law, his daughter-in-law, his grandchildren, neighbors, friends, the kids on the bus he drove and everyone he met. He has a special place in his heart for the special needs children and always make them smile. He served our country in the Air Force; after his service he continued to serve as a first responder for 27 years with Hill Air Force Base Fire Department, as well as with the ski patrol team at Powder Mountain. After his retirement he drove a school bus for Weber School District, New Ames and the Utah Military Academy. He was known by many as the guy with the Smarties; giving them to all the children at church, as well as his grandchildren and anyone that wanted some (we still do not know where he has kept his stash). He spent numerous hours helping others, whether it be family or a neighbor. Giving to others through service defines him!
Surviving is his wife Judy, son Sean (Crystal) Horsley, daughter Lori (Todd) Barrow, daughter Stacy (Ben) Dunkley and daughter Breanna Brodrero. He has 18 grandchildren, that adore him, with so many memories and love that will carry on for many generations.
Pop, you will be missed, but never forgotten. You are in our hearts and felt in the service of love and kindness that we will pay forward to others.
We give a humble and special thanks to Dr Connors and the amazing team at McKay Dee Hospital ICU. Words cannot describe the tender care, compassion and concern that these nurses, doctors, aides, respiratory therapist and pharmacists. YOU are ALL angels on earth!
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Harrisville 3rd Ward, 1560 N. 200 W. Viewings will be held at the church on Friday, March 6th from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:45 to 10:45 p.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
