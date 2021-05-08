Brent Leon Cleveland
October 24, 1967 - April 18, 2021
Brent Leon Cleveland our much-loved Son, Father, Brother, Nephew, Cousin, Uncle, Loving Companion and Friend died at home on Sunday April 18, 2021 in Metairie, Louisiana after a painful illness. Born in Ogden, Utah to Harry Lee and Edna Mae Pate Cleveland at The Dee Hospital in Ogden Utah October 24, 1967. He was kind, loving, funny and was a jokester. As the youngest of 5 children, he had a very happy childhood and grew up loving and playing baseball, basketball and football, camping, boating, skiing, acting in plays and visiting family in Kansas. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School Class of 1986. He studied C. A D. and Mechanical Engineering at Weber State University. He loved being a United States Navy Seabee in the Reserves and moved to Louisiana in 1993 for training and he helped train many and lived there for the rest of his life. He worked in the Security Business for several years. He is the Father of Skylar Chance Lewis Cleveland who survives him. He is also survived by his loving Companion Fanny Jung, his sisters Sandra (Chris) Critchlow, Barbara (Trish) Williams-Cleveland, Lisa (Brad) Lewis, and Brother Brian (Jodi Zampedri) Cleveland. Several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, cousins, his Uncle Frank Hammond and his other Mother and Father and beloved childhood neighbors Bud and Dixie Trewet. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Harry Leonard and Janet Mary Phillips Cleveland and Joseph Leon and Frances Elizabeth Strauser Pate, his nephew Troy Lee Critchlow and many beloved aunts and uncles. He will eventually be buried with his Mom and Dad in The Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden, Utah. Fanny, thank you so much for lovingly helping Brent through his illnesses and passing. We are celebrating Brent's life on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Comfort Suites Ogden Conference Center 2250 S. 1200 W. Ogden, Utah 84401. Food will be served. We look forward to seeing you there. Please bring your memories to share