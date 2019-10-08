March 12, 1964 ~ October 4, 2019
Brent Ray South, 55, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. He was born in Ogden, Utah, the son of Lavar B and Sharon Joan Saunders South.
He married Lesa Rae Liston on January 22, 1988, in the Logan Temple. They were later divorced. From that union, they had four children, three wonderful sons and an amazing daughter.
Raised and schooled in Ogden, Brent graduated from Bonneville High School class of 1982 and served in the Rapid City South Dakota Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Brent worked as a supervisor at Western Zirconium for over 29 years and was recently working for Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, Kansas.
Brent was an avid hunter and loved camping, four-wheeling with his family, golfing and watching and playing many sports. He was an amazing cook and a professional at the grill. He was a handyman who would come to the rescue of anyone in need.
He will be remembered most for his willingness to help, his kindness and generosity.
Brent is survived by his children, Ian B. South, Logan; Jared M. South, Pleasant View; Joslin C. South (Brent) Cotton, Ogden; and Tucker S. South, Pleasant View; grandson, Cayson Frost Cotton, Ogden; brothers and sisters, Bruce (Susie) South, Red Lodge, MT; Kevin (Jodi) South, Roy; Paulette (Don) Meyerpeter, Syracuse; and Garth (Anita) South, West Haven. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Brent South Memorial Fund at any America First Credit Union Branch.
Condolences may be shared at: