Brent Seppich
Brent (Thomas) Seppich, 77, passed away peacefully on July 8th, 2021.
Born in Nampa, Idaho to Thomas Claude Seppich and Vera Ann Seppich on August 18th, 1943. They later moved to Ogden, Utah where they established their permanent roots and love for Ogden and the mountains.
He graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1961.
He joined the United States Armed Forces from 1963-1967. He treasured those years of his life and the responsibility, ethics, and loyalty he gained from being a member of the military.
His first son, Scott, was born in 1967, his second son, Spence in 1969, and his daughter, Stephanie, in 1982.
Brent owned his own service station, "Brent's Union 76 Services" on 36th & Harrison Boulevard and he would fondly recount what a fun and rewarding time period that was in his life.
He later joined a new company, Western Zirconium in 1980, where he worked for 16 years.
After that, he worked as a county appraiser and studied vigorously so he could one day start his own appraisal business, which he did successfully until retirement in 2009.
Brent's passions included: traveling, working on classic cars, fishing, fly tying, collecting model train sets, working in his garage on countless projects, making his yard a masterpiece, family get togethers, photography, history, wildlife, and learning about anything and everything that he could.
Brent was fiercely independent and only wanted the very best for his children and family members.
He is survived by his children: son Scott (Julie) Seppich, daughter Stephanie (Eli) Seppich
Grandchildren: Andrew Seppich, Joshua Seppich, Chloe Seppich, Cedric Graves, Isaac Graves, Aeson Carey, Rylan Carey
Great Grandchild: Charlie Seppich
Sister: Wendy (Paul) Wright
Nieces: Laurie Fagg, Jada (Jason) Moon, Jessica (Aaron) Rust, and extended family
We love you dad, and will always cherish everything you have taught us.
Special thank you to Dr. Forstall, Mt. Ogden Rehabilitation and Assisted Living, and Ogden Regional Medical Center (Julie Child).