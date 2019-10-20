Brent Stone

July 3, 1945 ~ October 17, 2019
West Point - Brent K Stone, 74, passed away October 17, 2019, at his home with his wife by his side after a 9 ^ year battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
He was born July 3, 1945, in San Diego, California to Glen Harvey Stone and Marie Durstellar. Brent grew up in Sunset. He graduated from Clearfield High School.
During his life he worked as a machinist at HAFB, a business owner, and he trained horses. Brent taught his children by example how to work hard and how to play hard.
Brent married his best friend and soul mate, Joanne Dean, July 31, 1981. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had three children. Gavin, Jake (Felicia), and Allie (Brian). Brent also had three children from a previous marriage Bret (Erin), Doug (Lisa), and Glen (Laura).
Brent loved family more than anything else and was the best husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His favorite callings were with the scouts and serving as an ordinance worker in the Ogden temple.
Brent is survived by his loving wife, six children, 19 grandchildren, brother Bob, and sister-in-law Marlene.
Brent was preceded in death by his parents Glen and Marie, and his brother Craig.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 at the mortuary.
Interment, West Point Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: