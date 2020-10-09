BRENT WAYNE CUDE
November 17, 1967 ~ October 3, 2020
AGE 52
Brent tragically passed away while hunting, from a 4-wheeling accident on Saturday, October 03, 2020 doing what he loved. He was born on November 17, 1967, to Arthur and Sybil Cude.
Brent was raised in North Ogden, Utah, and graduated from Weber High School in 1986; he attended Dixie State on a baseball scholarship and pitched for the Smithfield Blue Sox's.
While at Dixie, he met the love of his life, Jill Richards. They were married on November 14, 1989.
Brent joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, and was a Veteran of Desert Storm. He retired from the Utah State Department of Corrections as a Lieutenant in 2017.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Together, Brent and Jill had two children with five beautiful granddaughters. His children and grandchildren were the highlights of his life. He loved those babies!
Starting From a very young age, Brent filled his spare time, hunting, fishing, and playing any sport he could. Brent enjoyed spending time in Bear Lake golfing, playing softball, and had a great group of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grandparents, Father-in-law Gayle, and sister-in-law Kristy.
Surviving is his wife Jill of 30 years
Son Matthew (Hayley) Cude Olivya, Emery, and Darcy of West Jordan, Utah
Daughter Kailie (Beau) Renshaw Braylie, and Kinzlie of Redlands, California
Siblings Debbie (Karl) Robinson of Layton, Utah
John (Sandi) Cude of Pleasant View, Utah
Johanne (Grant) Holmes of Plain City, Utah
Sister-in-law Leasa (Karl) Banks West Jordan, Utah
Mother-in-law Venice Richards of Taylorsville, Utah
Brent had many nieces and nephews also.
The viewing will be on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and the funeral will on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 11 am with viewing one hour before the service. Both Services will be at the LDS Riverbend Ward 895 W. 4800 S. in Taylorsville.
Interment will be at the Murray City Cemetery.