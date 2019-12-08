September 30, 1991 ~ December 4, 2019
Brian Allen Fowler, 28, of Galt, California, passed away suddenly and peacefully December 4, 2019 in Farr West, Utah. He was born September 30, 1991 in San Jose, California to Sharon Lee Morgan and Clifford Allen Fowler.
Brian was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed attending Primary.
He graduated from Sacramento County Office of Education Schools in 2013.
He loved to watch the Disney Channel and The Golden Girls.
Brian was the survivor of a near drowning accident on April 13, 1993. He was totally disabled for the rest of his 26.5 years.
However, he was able to touch the lives of everyone who met him with his tender spirit, contagious smile, and infectious laughter. Brian far surpassed his life expectancy, but fulfilled his mission on earth and was called Home.
Brian is survived by his mother, Sharon (Steve) Brown; father Clifford A. Fowler; grandmother, Barbara Morgan; siblings Elaine (Joey) Trull, Cari (Nick) Daley, Leanne Choate, Curtis Fowler, Diane Fowler, Laura Fowler and Eric Fowler.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lester Morgan, Donald Fowler, Ora Fowler and Uncle Gary Morgan.
Services will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 in Galt, California. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: