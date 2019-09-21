1980 ~ 2019
Brian Dean Warren was born July 22, 1980, to LaDena Ann Warren and Allen Dean Warren. He left this world too soon on Friday 13, 2019, but not before leaving a lasting impression on many. Brian had a big heart and gentle soul. Brian was passionate about family, music and was a great dancer, Father, Husband, Son, Brother, Uncle, and Friend.
Survived by his Wife Freedom Udy Warren, Son Elijah Price, Mother LaDena Warren, Grandfather William Byrum (Dean), Brothers; Steven Hildebrandt, Jonathan Warren, Daniel Warren, Chris Atwater, and Michael Warren, Sister Brianne Warren.
Preceded in death by Father Allen Warren, Grandmother Carolee Byrum, Grandparents Arthur, and Jean Warren. Brothers; Damon Udy, and Bryce Warren, and several Aunts and Uncles.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden, UT. In honor of Brian try and wear his favorite color, blue.
