June 3, 1955 ~ January 22, 2020
Brian Drew (Doc) Peterson died at home on January 22, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1955, in Hollywood, California to Glenna Mae Summers and Andrew Oscar Peterson both deceased.
He graduated from Ogden High School and attended Weber State University. He was married to Wendy Gabbert on October 13, 1979.
While tears are being shed on the earthly plane, laughter is ringing out in Heaven as Brian Peterson, celestial resident as of January 22nd, 2020, is making new friends, greeting old ones, and in general stirring up the ethers with his boisterous personality.
He worked many years as a civil service in sheet metal for Hill Air Force Base and D.D.O. where he was given the nickname Doc.
Parents Andrew Oscar Peterson and Glenna Mae Peterson (Summers), said Brian always had a good-natured spirit with a streak of rebelliousness. Everyone who crossed his path was a candidate for conversation and friendship; he never met anyone he considered a stranger. He loved to spend his time socializing, being with his family, and cranking his rock and roll music just a notch higher with a broadening smile that one couldn't help but return.
Among those wishing they could see Brian's smile again today are the love of his life and mother of his children, Wendy Gabbert; his three children Brady Andrew Peterson, Jason Brian Peterson, and Chelsea Kandace Peterson; along with bonus son Terry Barnett who Brian took in as one of his own. One of his greatest joys in his life were his grandchildren Jayde, Dezmond, Jackson, and Payton who he loved with his whole heart.
Brian's sisters, Andace Simpson and Karen (Danny) Shows are also feeling the weight of his absence which came too suddenly and too soon. He will be mourned with a smile, because to remember him is to remember his light.
A Viewing will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836-36th St., Ogden, UT.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Leavitt's with a viewing prior to the services from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: