November 3, 1941 ~ August 28, 2019
Brian Hunter died at his home August 28, 2019, at the age of 77 after fighting a battle with cancer. He was born in Morden, Manitoba, Canada to William Elwood Hunter and Olive Catherine Trann.
Brian loved adventure and travel and excelled at all of the interests he pursued. He was a competitive team roper and had a diver's certificate which allowed him to explore many undersea locations in the Caribbean. He also downhill skied almost as many days as there was snow on the ground.
Brian had a very strong personality with a drive for perfection and the boundless energy necessary to accomplish his goals. He was a loyal friend that often put the progress of others ahead of his own and was exemplary in retaining lifelong relationships.
Brian's life's work involved the bidding, supervision and management of many high voltage power line constructions and the electrification and coordination of many mass transportation systems within Canada, the USA, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.
He is survived by his wife, Georgana Hunter; his daughter, Shannon Hunter; son-in-law, Pheak Suos; and granddaughter Soriya Hunter Suos. He is also survived by his daughter, Tranna Hunter and grandson Zedidiah Hunter Robinson. His two living siblings are Catherine (Hunter) Furevick and Kent Hunter.
A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor October 12, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the Huntington Room at Earl's Lodge at Snowbasin Ski Resort in Huntsville, Utah.
You can offer condolences and RSVP to the services by copying and pasting the link to your server from the obituary page for Brian at lindquistmortuary.com