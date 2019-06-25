Brian James Rammell, 25, passed away on June 18, 2019, of unknown causes.
He was born on May 21, 1994, to Craig Merrill Rammell and Susan Lee Boothe Rammell in Ogden, Utah. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Merrill R. Rammell. He is survived by his parents, grandparents, Leslie and LuElla Boothe, Roberta Rammell, three older brothers, Justin (Diana), Brandon (April), and Benjamin (Andrea) and six nieces and nephews, Isaac, Grace, Alaina, Blakely, Sloan, and Riggs, all of whom he loved very much.
Brian graduated from Northridge High School in Layton, Utah and attended Dixie State University. He loved being an electronic technician and a fabric printer for Raspberry Creek Fabrics. Brian attained the rank of Eagle Scout and loved camping with all of his friends and brothers. He was a creative songwriter and had a charming singing voice. He loved music, snowboarding, and fixing things. He was a wonderful caretaker with a compassionate heart. Brian always said as long as he was being kind to everyone he was living a good life. Our love for him knows no bounds.
Some people die far too easy
They can just slip away in a day
Leaving shattered and broken
Other lives as a token of the love
That they had and they gave.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the South Weber Stake Center, 7989 S. 2250 E. South Weber, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
