Brian James Rammell, 25, passed away on June 18, 2019.
He was born on May 21, 1994, to Craig Merrill Rammell and Susan Lee Boothe Rammell in Ogden, Utah, who survive him. He is also survived by three older brothers Justin (Diana), Brandon (April), and Benjamin (Andrea) and six nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved very much.
Brian graduated from Northridge High School in Layton, Utah and attended Dixie State University. He was a creative songwriter and had a charming singing voice. He loved music, snowboarding, and fixing things. He was a wonderful caretaker with a compassionate heart.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the South Weber Stake Center, 7989 S. 2250 E. South Weber, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service.
