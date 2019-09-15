Brian Mailes

February 1967 ~ September 2019
Brian D. Mailes passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after a 15 month battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Brian was active in sports and particularly loved golf. His favorite memory was playing the courses at St. Andrews in Scotland in the rain. Brian served in the USAF for 24 years and felt particularly fortunate to have spent seventeen of those years in England, Italy and Germany.
After retiring he worked as a Department of Defense civilian in Niceville, FL and Ogden, UT. Brian was a good man who took care of his family, served his country and enjoyed life. He loved and respected his wife and children and appreciated his parents.
His family admired his steadfastness, generosity, good heart, sense of humor, his photography, ability to fix nearly anything in the house and garage and solid financial advice (don't go into debt!). Brian is the son of Eldon and Donna Mailes and Priscilla Mayfield and is survived by his wife, three children and two grandchildren.