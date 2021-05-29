Brian Matthew Talbot
Brian Matthew Talbot, 23, of Anacortes, WA unexpectedly passed away earlier this month, May of 2021. He was born on August 19, 1997, the son of Jeffrey and Michelle (Stone) Talbot of blended heritage and of dual citizenship - Swiss and American. Ethnically he was of African, Native American and European descent.
Born in Antioch, CA, he was introduced early to the beauty of life on the West Coast: the regional parks and giant redwoods around the Bay Area; the scent of the ocean and crashing of waves against the rocks in Carmel-by the-Sea; the windy bluffs above Sea Ranch; the Mission in Santa Barbara; the surf breaking in Laguna and the Wonder of Disneyland on Christmas Eve. The very first word he said was "barbeque"!
Brian started his school days in California and began his journey through scouting as a Tiger Scout; then, after moving with his family to Southeast Texas, he was elevated to Cub Scouts. His first overnight outings as a Cub Scout were at Bovey Scout Ranch and Down by the Gators at Brazos Bend. He enjoyed going to the Johnson Space Center and Astros Games at Minute Maid Park, too.
In 2008, Brian bridged into Scouting and moved with his family to Anacortes, Washington. He became friends with others through the scouting program and attended summer camps nearby and at Bonaparte in Eastern Washington. He enjoyed mountain biking in the forest lands of Anacortes, near his home and backpacking in the Olympics and the North Cascades. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and graduated with honors from Anacortes High School and then went on to the University of Washington. While there, Brian became very interested in government and history. He always put in great effort to understand candidates and measures when voting as an American and Swiss citizen.
Brian lived near Capitol Hill, Seattle and worked at Safeway and later at Amazon to help pay for college. As with many of us, normal life for Brian was disrupted by Covid and social unrest and the experience of it clearly awakened a much greater sense of understanding for others within Brian; and because of this, his loved ones encourage us as individuals to regard one another, not by what makes us different and sets us apart but for all the good we have in common with one another.
Brian is survived by his parents; sister, Emily of Seattle; grandparents in Centerville and Ogden, Utah; numerous family and loved ones in Washington, Idaho, Utah, California, Wisconsin, Switzerland and New Zealand.
To share memories of Brian, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com/obituary/brian-talbot