September 27, 1966 ~ February 2, 2020
Brian Thomas Moeglein was born on September 27, 1966, in the Navy Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan. Brian was literally made in Taiwan. He died on February 2, 2020, in Ogden, Utah in the arms of his family after many, many years of health issues.
Brian was the son of Tom and Lois Moeglein. Raised in an Air Force family Brian lived and was educated all over the world. He graduated from Bonneville High School and joined the Air Force serving at Luke AFB in Arizona.
Brian married Christine Price and they had on daughter, Jennifer. They were later divorced. Later he married Kenna Mae Cloward and had one daughter, Kaitlyn Mae Moeglein Wayment. They were later divorced.
Over his life Brian drove semi-trucks over the road and he worked for Thiokol/ATK/Northrop Grumman. He was an avid hunter and loved playing computer games.
He is survived by his father, two daughters and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Scott Moeglein and his mother, Lois, who died three days after Brian.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836-36th St., Ogden, UT. Family will meet friends one hour prior to the service.
Interment at Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: