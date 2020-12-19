Brianne Hurley
October 17, 1997 ~ December 15, 2020
Brianne Leslie Hurley, age 23, of Mary Esther, FL, was taken too soon from this life by the hands of another on December 15, 2020. She was born in San Diego, California on October 17, 1997. Brianne loved the outdoors and animals, and had wonderful faith in God. She loved being in nature whether it was in the beautiful mountains of Utah while living in Ogden or almost any water including the oceans, gulf or the many lakes she visited. She loved to take nature trips, and was excited at any chance to be surrounded by nature. She loved music and expressing herself through creative makeup on her beautiful face and her art. She was a free spirt that is now at rest. She will be remembered for her kindness and loving nature.
Brianne is survived by her parents, Sean and Rebecca Hurley of Mary Esther, FL; and cousins, Brittney Hopkins and Keela Smith. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Betty Ann Hurley and Lester T. Wolfe; and aunt, Sandra Conner. Who will welcome her free spirited soul with open arms.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to NAMI Okaloosa and Walton Counties, 1910 Navarre School Road #5253, Navarre, FL 32566, in Brianne's memory. She will be cremated, and her ashes will be returned to nature at a later date.
