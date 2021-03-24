Brienne Kae Schilling
March 9, 1979 - March 13, 2021
Brienne Kae Schilling's life won't end with her death. Brienne had an infectious personality and love for God that radiated beyond her. Brienne went home to be with Jesus while at her home on 3/13/2021 after a valiant fight with metastatic breast cancer.
Brienne was loved by many, but loved and put others before herself. She was a faithful mother and wife. Brienne lit up a room and made anyone she met feel appreciated and special. Brienne treasured life with her family as she enjoyed boating, camping, time with friends, she had a keen decorating touch and serving others.
Brienne was born in Ogden Utah, she received a degree in Sign Language from SLCC, her BA in 2004 from Weber State University in Social Work and her Masters of Social Work (MSW) degree in 2005 from Walla Walla University. Brienne became a L.C.S.W. and worked at the Family Support Center of Ogden. One of Brienne's favorite sayings: "Jesus was the first Social Worker."
Brienne attended Washington Heights Church and was baptized on 5/30/1996. She went on mission trips to Atlanta, Los Angeles, Hawaii, Honduras and Israel/Greece. Through her battle with cancer, Brienne's desire was for people to see her love of Jesus and come to know Him.
Brienne married Daniel Schilling and they have a daughter Emersyn. She is survived by her parents Robyn (Paul) Marcus and Arthur (Ray) Smith; her siblings Jarrod (Annie) Smith, Chris Marcus, Elizabeth (Rick) Loy, and Stephane Fife; many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 11a.m. at Washington Heights Church (WHC), 1770 E 6200 S, Ogden UT 84405. In lieu of flowers Brienne asks people to donate to a charity of their choosing or to WHC compassion events.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love, support and prayers throughout Brienne's battle. A special thank you to Brio Hospice for taking such good care of her and her oncologist team of Dr. Stinnett and Dr. Hunter.