October 29, 1991 ~ January 27, 2020
Our beautiful daughter and sister, Brittnie Lloyd, 28, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born on October 29, 1991, in Ogden, Utah the daughter of Scott Darwin and Darla Day Lloyd.
Brittnie is survived by her parents; sister, Stephanie (Zach) Andrews, her favorite nephew, Kendrick Andrews; and grandmas, Lula Day and Dorene Lloyd. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jordan Lloyd; and grandpas, Ben Day and Darwin Lloyd.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Ogden Young Single Adult Ward Chapel, 1465 East 4600 South, Ogden. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. and Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
