September 27, 1935 ~ October 26, 2019
Brother David McManus, a monk of the former Monastery in Huntsville, passed away peacefully at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in SLC on Saturday, October 26, 2019, he was 84.
Brother David was born September 27, 1935, from the marriage of Walter and Emma Saborkie McManus in Southern CA.
After a 4-year commitment in the U.S. Air Force, Brother David worked as an auditor. He entered the monastery in 1980 and was our long-time Librarian and cook.
Brother David was especially appreciated for his computer skills.
Funeral services will be held at the St. Joseph Villa Chapel in SLC at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Interment at the Monastery Cemetery in Huntsville.
A reception celebrating the life of Brother David will be held at St. Florence Catholic Church in Huntsville following his burial. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: