Bruce Allen Florence
TOGETHER AGAIN
Bruce Allen Florence born December 25, 1936 in Porterville, Utah to Harvey Edgar and Ruth Anderson Florence, passed away on Sunday June 6, 2021.
Bruce married Nedra Allen on August 21, 1959. This year would have been their 62nd wedding anniversary. After eight lonely years, they are once again reunited.
Bruce was a Jack of all Trades. He could drive, build, or repair just about anything. He was a master gardener and loved sharing his bounteous harvests with everyone. Many family members loved eating his jams, salsa, dilly beans, and frozen corn just to name a few.
Dad loved to fish and spent many hours soaking a worm in the rivers and lakes around Utah. He also enjoyed coaching and watching all kinds of sports. He loved BYU football and spent many Saturday afternoons in the stands cheering them on!
Dad supported his children and grandchildren in many ways. From college educations to putting in sprinkling systems in new homes and about everything in between. He especially enjoyed watching his grandkids play soccer, basketball, and baseball. He was known by many as the "Soccer Grandpa."
Bruce is survived by his five children; Mick (Marilyn) Stanger, Kim Stanger, Laurie (Bart) Hansen, Russell (Julie) Florence and Brenda (Matt) Bilodeau, 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. Also surviving are his three sisters, Bonnie, Vicki Jo, Toni, and one brother Bill. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nedra, his great-granddaughter, Madilyn Florence, two sisters, Verna, and Joan, and two brothers Dee and Monte.
Bruce will be missed but we have the faith to know he is in a better and happier place.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the many friends and neighbors who have looked out for him, especially his dear friend Bob Price. Also the wonderful caregivers at Whisper Cove Assisted Living.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.