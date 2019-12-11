March 31, 1954 ~ December 8, 2019
Bruce Davis, 65, passed away peacefully at his Layton home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December 8, 2019, following a short illness. He was born on March 31, 1954, with his identical twin, Brian, to Lewis and LaVerne Davis in Ogden, Utah.
Bruce married Valerie Davis in the Ogden Temple on March 25, 1977. They shared 42 wonderful years together.
Bruce graduated from Roy High School in 1972 and joined the Navy, proudly serving as a Navy Corpsman attached to the Marine Corps.
After his honorable naval service, Bruce used the GI bill to earn a B.S. in Business from Weber State College.
He continued his education, earning an MBA from Utah State University and a Ph.D. from the University of Utah.
Bruce served on the faculty at Weber State University for nearly 30 years, at the time of his passing he was serving as the Vice Provost and Dean of Continuing Education.
He loved his students, the teaching profession, and serving at Weber State University.
Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Valerie of Layton, five sons, Jeffrey (Anika) Davis of Layton, Jeremy (Lauren) Davis of Gearhart, Oregon, Zachary Davis of Clearfield, Terry (Lindsi) Davis of Redlands, California, Kelland (Ashley) Davis of Clearfield and two daughters, Brooklee (Arron) Wilhelmsen of Twentynine Palms, California and Shanna Davis of Layton. Bruce had 15 grandchildren he adored: Caden, Broden, Shaylee, Connor, Natellie, Parker, Declan, Chloe, Ellanora, Grant, Avily, Claire, Andrew, Lucille, and Archer.
He is also survived by his sister, Cheryl Nicole Bennett of Eugene, Oregon, brother, Alan (Eileen) Davis of Layton and brother, Michael (Kathy) Davis of Roy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and LaVerne Davis of Ogden and his brother, Lewis Brent (Elaine) Davis of Winston, Georgia and his beloved twin brother, Brian (Debbie) Davis of Ogden.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Friends may visit family on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
A scholarship has been established at Weber State University to honor Bruce's legacy of learning and service. Donations can be made at: advancement.weber.edu/brucedavis
