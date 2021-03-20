Bruce Dwayne Larsen
September 5, 1956 - March 10, 2021
It is with great sadness that the family of Bruce Dwayne Larsen announces his passing after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday March 10, 2021 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington. He was 65 years old.
Bruce was born in Ogden, Utah on September 5, 1956. He was the fourth child of Frederick Theodore Larsen Jr., and Lavon Anne Larsen.
Bruce was a builder most of his life. He began learning his trade with his brother Doug and they later started Larsen's Builders together. His craftsmanship can be seen in homes in Moses Lake, Washington, Utah and Colorado. He was devoted to his family and loved fishing, watching his beloved Seattle Seahawks, and playing golf with his brother.
Bruce was a man of few words, but he didn't need many, either. Despite the rough persona, his loved ones knew him as a "teddy bear". His signature "Pipe down!" is still in wide use throughout the Larsen family. His quick-witted humor never faltered, providing comfort to his loved ones throughout his battle.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew Dustin Ted Larsen; also, by his father-in-law Alex Albrandt and brother-in-law John Albrandt.
Bruce will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 40 years, Lisa and his daughter, Charlene; by his 3 siblings, Doug Larsen, Lorraine White and Tammy Daugherty; his mother-in-law Lorna Albrandt; brothers-in-law Mike, Nick and Randy Albrandt; sisters-in-law Cindy and Julie Albrandt and Sherry Lauteren. Bruce will never be forgotten by all of his aunts, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Memorial headstone will be located at Ogden City Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a cancer organization of your choice.