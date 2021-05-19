1949 — 2021
Bruce Ernest Spackman, 71, of North Ogden Utah, passed away on May 17, 2021 in Ogden Utah.
Bruce was born in North Ogden, Utah to John and Iris Spackman on July 28, 1949. He graduated from Weber High School. He served a LDS mission in the California South mission where he met his eternal companion Frances Chandler.
He worked for Halverson Mechanical as Senior Vice President/estimator for 37 years. He loved to serve in his church callings especially the Scouting program and Family History. In 2016- 2018, Bruce and Frances served a Senior LDS mission in Atlanta Georgia. He also served as an ordinance worker in the Ogden Temple. His hobbies included building & flying model airplanes, gardening, and travel. He helped establish the North Ogden City Museum. Family was everything. He loved to joke and tease. He dedicated his life to the Lord, his family and community.
Bruce is preceded in death by his parents John and Iris Spackman and grandson Michael Spackman.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Frances Spackman, his children Karie (Larry) Babbitt, Jared (Deb), Jami (Tracy)Buck, Jesse (Charise), and Kelly (Tiana), his sisters Penny Clendenin, Ginger Simpson, and brother Ted Spackman, his 21 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
He will truly be missed.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. The viewing will be from 9:30-10:40 a.m.
Burial will follow at Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 E 2850 N, North Ogden Utah.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to North Ogden Museum at http://www.wp.nohmuseum.org/
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.myers-mortuary.com