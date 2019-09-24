Bruce Lewis Kendrick was born January 11, 1944, in Ogden, Utah to LaVon L Kendrick and Lois Nelson Kendrick. Bruce was the younger brother of Cordell (Marilyn) Kendrick, Pat Kendrick and the older brother to Clyde (Janette) Kendrick and Brenda (Keith) Ashdown.
Bruce grew up in Smithfield and Brigham City, and was very proud of that. He was part of the first graduating class of the "new" Box Elder High School in 1962. In 1963 he served an LDS mission in Northern California where he met a sister missionary, Gloria Grossarth. After Bruce's mission he returned to California where he reconnected with Gloria. Bruce and Gloria were sealed in the Logan Temple, January 14, 1966.
They began their life and family together in Brigham City, UT, Gilbert, AZ and North Ogden, UT. Bruce and Gloria and their kids have resided in North Ogden, UT for the past 43 years. Bruce and Gloria have five children, Brad L Kendrick (Jeni), Greg W Kendrick (Jenn), Shauna J Winder (Mark), Julie K Hotchkiss (Casey) and Kellie K Dalton (Brice). They were blessed with seventeen grandkids, whom they love and adore. Hilary, Jake, Megan, Ethan, Tyler, Hollie, Cody, Reese, Kylie, Sam, Kaycee, Conner, Katie, Grant, Hank, Zach and Wylla. Bruce and Gloria supported their grandkids in all of the activities they were involved in. Bruce had a special relationship with each one of his children and grandkids. He loved his family unconditionally. This is the greatest legacy he leaves behind.
Bruce earned his Bachelor's degree from Weber State College and later earned his Master's degree. Bruce taught LDS Seminary for thirty-five years. He was a wonderful teacher. Brother Kendrick loved his students and they loved him. Bruce also loved working with his sons in their roofing business for the last 30 years. Bruce and Gloria served an LDS Mission at the Los Angeles Visitors Center in 2014. They made countless relationships with the elders and sisters they served with. They loved their time and experience in LA.
For the first and last time in his life, Bruce took his dishes to the sink, and then passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019. As a family we find peace and comfort knowing he is reunited with his oldest daughter, Shauna, whom he missed dearly, along with his parents, his younger brother Clyde and many other family members, as well as his beloved horse, Chief.
We will miss our Dad and Grandpa, but we know he is finally at peace. Brad, Greg, Julie and Kellie would like to thank their Mother, for her dedication and the wonderful care she gave him, always. We love you Dad.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 27th at the LDS Church located at 1791 North 600 East, North Ogden with a viewing prior from 9:30 to 10:40 a.m. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: