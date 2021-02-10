Bruce Ray Peterson
April 28, 1949 ~ February 7, 2021
Bruce Ray Peterson returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, February 7, 2021, after struggling with several chronic illnesses surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on April 28, 1949, to Norman Frederick Peterson and Lucile Harbertson in Ogden, Utah. Bruce attended Ogden High School.
Bruce proudly served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant; and was a Vietnam Veteran. He loved the flag and flew it proudly every day. He worked for West Coast Industries; HAFB and retired from Catalina as a sewing machine mechanic.
Bruce Ray Peterson married the love of his life, Patricia Robinson Peterson on February 2, 1973; they recently celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary.
Bruce never let a day go by without telling the world how much he loves his wife and how they are still on their first date. Family was everything and they happily started their family with the birth of their daughters Cindy Ann and Penny Lee.
Bruce loved spending time with his family, camping, fishing, swimming, teasing the grandkids, playing with all the neighborhood dogs and watching his Minnesota Vikings.
Bruce loved dogs and his partner in crime was Smokey, and the two of them did everything together. The two of them spent hours playing and helped each other through life's hardships and struggles.
Having grandkids brought him so much joy and laughter. He would make a yearly camping trip with his oldest grandsons and created so many memories that would last a lifetime. He loved spending time with his younger grandkids spoiling and teasing them every chance he could. He never let a moment go by without telling his family how much he loves them by teasing them and enjoyed spending time together.
Bruce was a social butterfly and enjoyed talking to everyone he met. Bruce has a contagious smile that touched everyone's heart.
Bruce Ray Peterson is survived by his wife Patricia Peterson, brother Kenneth, daughter Cindy Ann Peterson, daughter Penny Lee Peterson and six grandkids and eight great-grandkids.
Bruce is preceded in death by his parents (Norman and Lucile), many siblings (Jerry, Sandy, Bob, Shanna and Ron) longtime friend Tom, his grandson Chad and Smokey.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mohr and Dr. Hummingston for the years of love and care, and the Hospice team for the gentle care during his last days.
The family would like to invite any friends and family to a viewing Thursday, February 11, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 pm.
The funeral will be a private family service to be held on Friday, February 12, 2021. All services will be held at Leavitt Mortuary & Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah 84403.
Due to Covid-19 Masks will be required.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com.